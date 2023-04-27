Locals Only: Kiwi band Terrible Sons perform hits off their debut album, The Raft Is Not The Shore

You could be forgiven for not knowing indie folk apparent newcomers Terrible Sons, but peel back a layer and you’ll find the duo comprised of L.A. Mitchell and Matt Barus are absolute musical heavyweights.

The act release their debut album, The Raft Is Not The Shore on April 28 but have been active for seven years – with a Canadian record deal and four EPs already to their name – and both cite more than 20 years’ cumulative experience as songwriters and performers.

Mitchell is well-established as a solo artist and member of Fly My Pretties, while Barus was a founding member of the Dukes, a rock band that hit their heyday in the mid-2000s. Mitchell joined Dukes when an injury prevented Barus from playing guitar right before a major gig supporting INXS, and over time became a permanent member of that band.

Barus started making music as Terrible Sons once the Dukes’ trajectory wound down; the couple married, and it soon once again made sense for Mitchell to collaborate.

“I was like, I think it makes more sense if I do it with you,” recalls Mitchell, “and then we’re not doing things apart. Which actually seems really foolish now that we’ve had kids and there’s not one person to look after the children. It’s added a layer of complexity.”

It may have complicated their schedule, but in many ways making music together has enhanced the pair’s shared life. A deep commitment to their local community in Ōtautahi, combined with the requirements of parenthood, keep them largely rooted to home ground – and their home studio means music can interweave naturally day-to-day, rather than needing to be compartmentalised as a practice.

“We’ve had to configure our music life to fit around these other things that have become higher value, or become important to us,” says Mitchell.

“The album itself is coming out of that process, and figuring out how we exist with music in a way that’s sustainable for our family. And that means we can still be good parents to our kids, and parent the way we want to parent.”

The Raft.. was recorded in the couple’s aforementioned home studio, with the quietly renowned Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins, Marlon Williams, The Veils) at the helm. Mitchell and Barus worked with the producer, who also plays in Tiny Ruins, on their 2021 EP Mass, and tapped his shoulder once again when it came time to work on the LP.