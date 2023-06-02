Lizzo has threatened to quit music for good after constantly receiving fat-shaming comments. Photo / Getty Images

A truth has never hurt quite like this one.

Pop superstar Lizzo has been a long-time advocate for body positivity and clapping back at fat-phobic haters but a recent exchange has left the 35-year-old threatening to quit music for good.

A comment about the singer was posted on the social media platform Twitter with a person writing, “How is Lizzo still this fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating,” and it seems it may have consequences for every single one of her fans.

The Daily Mail has reported that in now-unseeable posts (as the Grammy winner has locked her account) she shared the tweet, writing: “Just logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis It’s really starting to make me hate the world.

“Then someone in the comments said I eat “lots of fast food” I literally stopped eating fast food years ago … I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t.

She continued her reply, confessing she “hated” Twitter and said: “This is what my body looks like when I’m eating clean and working out.”

“Y’all really need to touch grass … I’m not trying to be fat I’m not trying to be smaller I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.”

“This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s**t y’all know nothing about and I’m starting to get heated,” she then boldly stated, “I hate it here”.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is crazy,” she said before telling fans, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a f***ing farm.”

The singer went on to explain how she is faced with this type of criticism daily and blasted those hating on her for never having an “original thought or fresh air in years”.

Lizzo’s outburst didn’t stay contained to Twitter though, she also took to Instagram where she posted a series of photos captioning the post: “I hate everyone today.”

In response to her admission, many fans decided to hit back at the original fat-shaming tweet that started the singer’s outburst, with one person writing: “Straight up so ugly for this. Like in your soul. Lizzo is a goddess and absolutely perfect. Can YOU play the flute for hours, sing and dance all at the same time? Didn’t think so.”

Another said: “People can be so nasty and there’s only so much you can do to keep from seeing all of that. You’re a human being with feelings at the end of the day and I can’t imagine how hard it is to have your body spoken on by strangers when you’re so much more than that.”

It comes after the hit singer sat down with Vogue and revealed she doesn’t see herself as an advocate for being body positive but rather “body normative”.

Speaking to the magazine she said it’s “lazy” for her to call herself body positive as all she is really trying to do is normalise her body type.