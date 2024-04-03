Lizzo has revealed she doesn’t actually plan on leaving the music scene any time soon after her recent social media announcement left fans in a panic.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker said that she was “quitting” in an Instagram post amid strenuous online criticism and legal battles, which prompted fans to believe she was stepping back from music.

After confessing that she was “tired of getting dragged by everyone” over the way she looks, the 35-year-old songstress clarified that she was not quitting the music industry, reports the Daily Mail.

In a recent clip, the four-time Grammy winner told fans that she “quit giving any negative energy attention”.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, ‘cause I know I’m not alone,” Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, assured her followers.

She added: “In no way, shape or form, am I the only person, who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive”.

The About Damn Time singer added that if she gave even just “one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves” against bullies and nasty comments, then she was doing more than she “could have hoped for”.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward. I’m going to keep being me. Once again, I just wanted to say thank you. The love I have received means more than you know,” she concluded.

Lizzo posted on Instagram at the beginning of the week, revealing that she was “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,’ she wrote in a statement.

‘’But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The musical superstar then expressed her frustration at “constantly” being “up against lies” that have been spread about her “for clout & views” and “being the butt of the joke every single time” because of the way she looks.

“My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” she wrote. “I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.”

Last year, Lizzo and her production company were accused by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez of sexual harassment and of creating a hostile work environment.

The trio filed a lawsuit against Lizzo and her company - but the singer has vehemently denied the allegations.

At the time, Lizzo took to social media to address the accusations, saying that they were as “unbelievable as they sound”.

In a statement shared in August, she said: “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised”.

She went on to say that it was never her “intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team”.