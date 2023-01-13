Lisa Marie Presley appears unsteady at the Golden Globes. Video / Extra TV

Hollywood stars and celebrities have posted heartfelt tributes to Lisa Marie Presley after she died at the age of 54 following a cardiac arrest.

The singer was taken off life support today after she was found unresponsive in her home by a housekeeper on Thursday, local time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to People magazine.

The entertainment world was quick to share their condolences for Presley, rocked by the death of the daughter of music royalty Elvis, and a talented entertainer in her own right.

Actor John Travolta, who was associated with Presley through the Church of Scientology, lead the tributes.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” he said.

Friend and actor Leah Remini who also knew Presley through Scientology, farewelled her friend, saying she “did not have an easy life.”

“I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” Remini said.

“Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.

“May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.

“Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Another friend of Presley’s, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, described how he felt as “sorrow”.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” he wrote.

“Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023