Leonardo DiCaprio threw a star-studded party with free-flowing champagne to celebrate his 50th birthday.
The Titanic star - who marked the milestone on Monday, November 11 - hosted a glitzy bash at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday night with pals including Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Mark Ruffalo, Tobey Maguire and Paris Hilton all in attendance.
A source told New York Post column Page Six: “The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu.”
The fancy dinner was followed by a party with singer/record producer Anderson .Paak and DJ Meel taking turns on the deck, while a special cake and Telmont champagne were served throughout the night.