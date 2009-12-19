Land scooped by Twain's ex

Shania Twain's former husband spent millions on prime South Island land. Photo / Supplied

Singing superstar Shania Twain's estranged husband has spent more millions buying blocks of prime South Island high country land.



Twain and music producer Mutt Lange paid $21.4 million buying Motatapu and Mt Soho Stations near Wanaka five years ago.



Since then, their marriage has collapsed - although it is not known how they have split their assets.



Now Lange has bought 8500ha of adjoining Glencoe Station - it has a capital value of $5.4 million.



The seller, Queenstown developer John Darby, told the Mountain Scene newspaper the sale had gone unconditional after Overseas Investment Commission approval.



"We decided it made good farming sense," Darby told Mountain Scene.



"We were really concentrating on the front part of the farm [overlooking Arrowtown] and under-utilising the land in the back part."



He told the newspaper he expected Lange to extend his merino sheep-farming operation over his new land.



Twain and Lange had to form a 29km walking track through their Motatapu and Mt Soho properties as part of the commission's approval.



Twain was on-hand when then-Prime Minister Helen Clark opened the three-day "Twain Track" in March last year.



