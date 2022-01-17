Kristin Davis known for her role of Charlotte on Sex and the City shares how she will discuss the series with her children. Photo / Getty Images

Kristin Davis known for her role of Charlotte on Sex and the City shares how she will discuss the series with her children. Photo / Getty Images

Kristin Davis, known for her role of Charlotte on Sex and the City has told fans how she will approach conversations about the hit 90s show with her children.

The actress, who has a son, Wilson, aged 3 and a daughter, Gemma-Rose, aged 10, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show where she had a frank discussion on how she would answer her children's questions about her career as they get older.

Davis who has revived her role in the series reboot And Just Like That, told Clarkson that while she and her kids were on a plane, her daughter spotted a fellow passenger watching a SATC scene with Davis in it and although she thought it was "a little scary" to talk about the show at that time, she has since changed her mind.

Davis explained: "Now that she's older and now that she's getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I'm very controlling… I'm thinking I'm going to use it as a teaching tool.

"I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I'm a single mom, it's super important… gotta keep them talking," she candidly expressed. "You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational type thing for later."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon seen on the set of And Just Like That. Photo / Getty Images

The actress continued to enforce the importance of open dialogue with her children no matter their age. After the death of George Floyd in 2020, Davis spoke to her daughter about protests, race and police brutality.

"I talk to Gemma a lot about what's happening and she's fascinated, of course, and sad and upset," she continued to tell People, "I just want them to feel empowered, and I want them to know what's going on because it's not something that you can not talk about.

"I hope that everyone feels that way because it is something that we're struggling with as a country, as a society. And hopefully if we all take part in this struggle, we can actually do something."

Davis adopted her eldest child in 2011 and her youngest joined the family in 2018. She described the process as terrifying.

In a 2012 interview with Anderson Cooper the actress said, "They tell you that when [your child] first comes, you should think of it as babysitting in case the birth mom changes her mind.

"Every state is different, but in [California] it's 48 hours. So you're trying to think that you're a babysitter but that's kind of impossible!"