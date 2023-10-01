Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had an explosive fight in the season four premiere of their reality TV series The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had an explosive fight in the season four premiere of their reality TV series The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Season four of The Kardashians kicked off with an explosive fight between sisters Kourtney and Kim. Now friends have come to the defence of the Poosh founder to refute her sister’s claims they are part of a cruel group chat where they talk behind the eldest Kardashian’s back.

The show opened with Kim on the phone to her sister attempting to make amends over her Dolce & Gabbana campaign, but quickly turned into an attack on Kourtney and revelations that conversations are had about how much she’s changed since she became involved with her now-husband, Travis Barker.

“You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” the Skims founder told her sister as she was filmed for the premiere episode of their reality TV show.

“All of your friends call us complaining. Whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side.

“We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat that’s actually labelled ‘Not Kourtney’.”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are embroiled in an ongoing argument that came to a head on their reality show's new season premiere. Photos / The Kardashians

After the episode aired, the eldest Kardashian took to Instagram to share a text conversation between her and her friends Simon Huck, his husband Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo Sartiano.

A message from Sartiano read: “Should I soft-launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?” to which Huck replied, “OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat [sic].”

They continued: “I’m like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but dang for a group chat that didn’t exist I am fidgeting [sic].”

Huck added: “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat.”

Kourtney Kardashian shared a group chat with her friends following sister Kim's accusations. Photo / Instagram

According to Page Six, another of the Lemme founder’s friends was asked if she was “in the group text with Kim”.

The news outlet reports that she commented: “I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking.”

One of her 224 million followers replied, “Sadly, I don’t think they would admit to it”, to which the reality star said: “My friends are ride-or-dies.”

During the intense argument, her sister also claimed the Poosh founder’s children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — had also “come to [her] with problems they have” about their mum.

She responded by asking her little sister, “Is that helpful? Like, it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me”, then later accusing her sister of “weaponising” her relationships during the argument.

Before hanging up on her sibling, she called her an “egotistical … narcissist ... You’re just a f***ing witch and I f***ing hate you”.

The episode went on to show the family, minus the eldest Kardashian sister, going on a holiday together in Mexico.