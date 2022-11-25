Kourtney had this to say about Khloe's baby. Photo / Getty Images

Of all the things to put on your resume, Kourtney Kardashian wants to add ‘wet nurse’.

One of the most shocking revelations in the season finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney expresses her wild desire while cuddling up with Kim, Kris, Khloé and Khloé's still-unnamed son.

Kourtney, who has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, says in the episode, “When they open their mouths and just the way they smell”, before holding the baby.

She added, “I wish I could breastfeed you,” according to Page Six.

“Oh, my God, Kourt, let’s calm down,” Khloé responds, laughing.

Despite the cliff-hanger that is Khloé son’s name - or lack thereof, Kim and Kris agree that the newborn baby boy, who’s the son of NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson, is actually Rob Kardashian’s look-alike - Khloé's brother.

“How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then just call him Rob Kardashian,” Kris jokes.

Khloé and Thompson welcomed their second child together in July through a surrogate. However, the couple had broken up prior to the baby’s birth when Khloé discovered the NBA player was expecting another baby with Maralee Nichols and keeping it under wraps.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Page Six at the time.

Khloe filming the latest season of The Kardashians. Photo / Hulu

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

While the couple are no longer romantically together, Khloé and Thompson maintain a civil relationship while co-parenting their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. The NBA star also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.























