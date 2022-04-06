Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Video / Kim Kardashian West

Kourtney Kardashian has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding day - but admitted the ceremony was not legally binding.

The 42-year-old beauty and Travis Barker walked up the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this week, but she's now confessed that they didn't obtain a marriage licence.

Alongside a series of photos from the ceremony, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence)."

In the photos, Kardashian and 46-year-old Barker are seen wearing leather jackets, while she holds a bouquet of flowers.

However, Kardashian confirmed that the ceremony wasn't legally binding.

The reality star - who got engaged last year - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Practice makes perfect."

Earlier this week, Marty Frierson - the owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel - revealed some secrets of their ceremony.

He shared: "There was a lot of that - kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love."

Frierson also revealed the ceremony was only attended by a handful of guests.

He said: "They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle.

"I don't know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

The loved-up couple tied the knot shortly after they attended the Grammy Awards together.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement in October, and a source previously claimed that the brunette beauty was "relaxed and laid back" about her wedding plans.

Kardashian - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick - was said to be making "most of the decisions" about their big day.

The insider explained at the time: "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."