Kourtney Kardashian shares an unedited bikini photo

In a photo-dump from a disposable camera, Kourtney Kardashian stunned fans with a bikini snap that is likely to be unedited.

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a bunch of throwback photos she took on a disposable camera from her Palm Springs trip last year.

One photo shows the 42-year-old posing for the camera wearing a gold bikini, a hat and sneakers.

The best part about it seems to be that it is completely unedited, showing the star's gorgeous body.

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this unedited throwback picture. Photo / Instagram

"Palm Springs disposable 2020" Kourtney captioned the collection of snaps.

It comes after sister Khloe came under fire when an unedited bikini photo of herself was uploaded by her grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' to Instagram.

After the photo made its way to the internet, Khloe and her team reportedly did everything in their power to remove it.

Fans praised the "beautiful" snap for showing a different, more relaxed side of the reality star than the image she usually presents to her 136 million Instagram followers. By way of contrast, here she is in a photo posted to her official Instagram account:

Kardashian family representatives went into overdrive as the offending bikini photo circulated.

Khloe Kardashian looked very different in her unedited bikini photo compared to ones like this. Photo / Instagram

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement sent to Page Six.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

In a defiant public response to the leak, Khloe posted a lengthy statement and uploaded a naked video of herself.

In the statement, Khloe writes of having "struggled with body image her whole life" and argues that "you should have every right" to ask that unflattering photos of yourself are not shared.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her body in an Instagram video. Photo / Instagram

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet others' standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she writes.

"For a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world."