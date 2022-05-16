Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot. Video / AP

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married - and now the reality star has given fans a glimpse of their big day.

Kardashian, 43, and Blink-182 drummer Barker, 36, were legally married in Santa Barbara over the weekend after a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas on April 4.

The couple both shared black and white snaps from their wedding on their Instagram pages.

Kardashian shared photos of the couple leaving the courthouse holding hands and a sweet snap of the pair with her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Barker's father Randy Barker.

Other snaps gave a closer look at her dress, a short white number featuring a red heart on the bodice as they shared a kiss in their convertible, which was decorated with a "Just Married" sign on the bumper.

The couple shared the same caption on their posts, writing, "Till death do us part."

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October last year in Montecito, California, after dating for less than a year.

The sweet moment was captured on camera for The Kardashians, with the celebration continuing with a surprise dinner for their families.

They previously took part in a commitment ceremony, which was not legally binding, after the Grammy Awards at around 2am at One Love Wedding Chapel, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating.

The reality star and the drummer finally made their marriage official on Sunday with a few close friends and family members attending.

A source told People: "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

"All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."