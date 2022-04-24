KJ Apa appears a dotting father in new family pictures posted to Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

KJ Apa appears to be a doting father in new pictures with his son and girlfriend.

Posted to Instagram by the stars girlfriend, Clara Berry, the couple are seen unsuccessfully trying to get their 7-month-old son Sasha Vai Keneti to look at the camera while they take a quick dip in a pool.

Berry captioned the adorable series of photos, "Les hommes de ma vie", which translates to "the men of my life".

Apa has become a doting father since the birth of his son in September last year and frequently shares glimpses of parenthood with his followers on Instagram.

Just last week the star took to the social media platform to share a heartwarming video of the two sitting relaxed in a chair while Apa read the book Goodnight Moon to his young son.

Apa's son looked besotted as he couldn't take his eyes off his dad.

The star captioned the post "Goodnight my tiny son" provoking a number of comments from both fans and his Riverdale co-stars. Lili Reinhart commented, "Well this just melts my heart" while Camila Mendes commented "neném x2" which translates to "baby x2".

Apa has starred as Archie Andrews on Netflix's Riverdale, based on the comic book series Archie, for six seasons since 2017, with Netflix confirming the seventh season last month, and has four US movies under his belt.

But now the Kiwi star will take on a new challenge of playing Zan, a shapeshifter of sorts, in the DC Universe's upcoming film, The Wonder Twins.

Co-starring with the 24-year-old former Shortland Street star is actress Isabel May of American drama 1883 fame, who will play Jayna, Zans' twin. Her superhero talent is transforming into an animal.

Variety has reported the film is set to launch on HBO Max but any further details including a release date are being kept tightly under wraps