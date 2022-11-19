Rihanna in Savage X Fenty Show. Photo / Amazon Prime

Top Kiwi model Jordan Daniels’ star went into overdrive in the fashion event of the year - in pop superstar Rihanna’s latest fashion show for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Being involved in the production with fellow Kiwis - star dancer Kirsten Dodgen and superstar choreographer Parris Goebel, among the other big names involved - took the experience to another level for the New York-based 22-year-old.

Daniels’ agent, Andrea Plowright of 62 Management, tells Spy that after the recent show season in New York and Europe, where she walked for some of the world’s biggest designers, the model wrote down some goals.

Kiwi Model Jordan Daniels. Photo / Supplied

“One of Jordan’s goals was to be in the next Savage X Fenty show, which she planned to discuss with various agents.”

“As it turns out, Rihanna directly requested Jordan for her show, so Jordan did not need to go through the casting process, as she was confirmed directly by RiRi.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty celebrates confidence and inclusivity and is designed for all genders and sizes. The Lift Me Up singer has said she wants customers to feel sexy while having fun doing it.

The brand and its modern and forward-thinking productions have filled the gap left wide open when the Victoria’s Secret style of angel-wings shows went out of fashion with the evolving times.

Jordan Daniels is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California. Photo / Getty Images

Spy has previously highlighted Daniels’ vocal support and action for the Black Lives Matter movement and by being her ultra-cool authentic self on the fashion scene and on social media she has found herself in big demand.

Superstar choreographer Parris Goebel. Photo / Apela Bell

To make it even more special for Daniels, Dodgen - who dances in the production and has worked closely with Goebel for years - is Daniels’ cousin.

“Jordan was ecstatic to be cast in the show - as Rihanna is obviously an inspiration and hero. Being involved in the show with Kirsten and Parris was the icing on the cake,” says Plowright.

“To have so much Kiwi representation in one of the biggest fashion events of the year is unheard of.”

The musical extravaganza has been going annually for the past four years and Volume 4 has just dropped to stream on Prime Video.

In September, Goebel was overwhelmed after winning an Emmy for best choreography for last year’s show.

This year’s show seems to takes influence from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video, with dancers rising from leaves on the ground.

Star dancer Kirsten Dodgen (right). Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The production was filmed in the Californian mountains and forests of Simi Valley in October. The ethereal and surreal video starts with the dancers around Rihanna, as Mother Nature, before they reveal the first of the models, with Daniels appearing like the goddess of the forest.

Following Daniels are established supermodels and stars of the fashion scene - Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne and Precious Lee.

The video, which is fashion dance and music, has big entertainment names hitting the nature stage, including Burna Boy, Anitta, Don Toliver and Maxwell as well as Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

“It was an incredible experience for Jordan. It was a night production and her scene was shot at 1am after four hours in hair and makeup and she loved the resulting look,” says Plowright.

She says Dodgen was dancing all night and in bed at 7am to start again from 3pm during a week of production.

Spy thinks we will see more of Goebel and Dodgen’s fabulous work in Rhianna’s highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl headline show.

Plowright says she expects this latest feather in Daniels’ cap will lead to even bigger things for the model - watch this space.