Kiwi writer Anthony McCarten sues producers of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The lawsuit reveals how the film that grossed $911 million is actually in the red. Photo / Fox

The lawsuit reveals how the film that grossed $911 million is actually in the red. Photo / Fox

New Zealand writer Anthony McCarten has sued Graham King and GK Films for his share of the profits on the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody about Queen and singer Freddie Mercury.

The Kiwi writer's suit states he dealt directly with King to receive a 5 per cent share of GK Films' take of the movie, rather than Disney or Fox, which acquired the studio.

According to Deadline, the lawsuit shows that the film, which had a budget of $55 million and grossed $911m in the box office worldwide, is, in fact, in the red, "to the tune of $51m".

McCarten states that he has not been paid any part of his deal with King, despite multiple attempts.

The Kiwi writer filed the 50-page lawsuit in the LA Superior Court this week. It states that he wants to see any "monetary damages in an amount to be proven at trial", as well as a full accounting of the movie, and "a judicial declaration of the parties' contractual rights and duties in connection with the Writer's Agreement. By this action, McCarten seeks to hold GK Films to its promise in the Writer's Agreement."

Fox, which has since acquired the studio and holds the film in its library, argues that McCarten is only due any profits via their "Defined Net Proceeds" definition, rather than GK Films' standard "'Net Proceeds' definition, as modified through good faith negotiation".

According to Deadline, representatives for GK Films believe Fox and Disney should be a party to the action, as they have since acquired the studio.

New Zealand-born McCarten is one of Hollywood's most renowned screenwriters of fact-based biographical pictures.

Bohemian Rhapsody was critically acclaimed worldwide, winning a number of Golden Globes and Oscar awards.