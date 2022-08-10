Hollie Smith has shared she is undergoing a laryngoscopy with her specialist today to assess her voice box. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi singing legend Hollie Smith has revealed she has grave fears for her voice which she says "hasn't felt right" since having Covid and touring last year.

Taking to Twitter last night, the Bathe In The River singer shared that she is undergoing a laryngoscopy with her specialist today to assess her voice box.

Smith, who released the album Coming In From The Dark last year, after a five-year hiatus, tweeted she is "... so terrified cause I'm so empty right now I'm not sure how I'll cope if it's not good news [sic]."

My voice hasnt felt right since tour/covid so i have a laryngoscopey with my specalist tomorrow to see if im ok. Im so terrified cause im so empty right now im not sure how i’ll cope if its not good news. Basicallly at this point ill acccept all thoughts and prayers. — HOLLIE SMITH (@holliejsmith) August 9, 2022

Followers were quick to respond with messages of support for Smith, including "kia kaha" and "Kia maia sister".

One shared: " ... The bad news is not the end. Often it's the beginning of a journey that brings lots of new learning and amazing people to your life ..."

To which Smith replied: "I know. Just hits keep coming and I'm not prepared for this particular one."

Fellow Kiwi singer Tami Nielson - who Smith has previously included in a list of fellow Kiwi musicians she considers part of her "coven" - tweeted: "The scariest thing for us vocalists - but remember you aren't alone. Love you, Sissy."

Smith's now iconic track, Bathe In The River, was released in 2005 and was written and produced by Don McGlashan. Photo / Supplied

In December last year, Smith told the Herald's Straight Up podcast hosts Niva Retimanu and Beatrice Faumuina "music was my catharsis", referring to a legal battle with US label Blue Note Records over the rights to her music following a merger.

"As much as I hated music at that point and didn't see myself doing it again, to get through that time was also recognising that music was my catharsis. It was also going to get me out of it".

Smith told the podcast hosts that despite her struggle, she had come to realise how "incredibly lucky" she has been to be able to make a living out of music and to have her talent, even with things uncertain.

Asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Smith had a simple message: "Don't take yourself so seriously. And release things that you can't control".

"There have been so many moments I could've got through a lot easier if I'd just gone 'it's out of my control'."