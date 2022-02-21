The radio host announced the exciting news with a series of sweet photos. Photo / Instagram/Polly Harding

Kiwi radio host Polly Harding, also known as PJ, is expecting her first child.

The broadcaster, who moved back to New Zealand from Melbourne last year, has shared the happy news with her Instagram followers this afternoon, in a series of photos featuring her ultrasound.

"SURPRIIIIIISE! Not great at keeping secrets so this was tough to hide but so so excited to announce bebe Campbell will be joining us in August," she wrote alongside the photos.

The couple got engaged at the end of 2019, while PJ was visiting New Zealand for Christmas.

The radio host revealed that her boyfriend, known only as "BJ" to listeners, didn't even have the chance to pop the question before she interrupted as he pulled the ring out of his pocket and fired a "million questions" at him.

"I was back in New Zealand. I had no idea and I was completely surprised. I did spy a text message on his phone a couple of days beforehand that he had sent to a jewellery store but I thought that was about a Christmas present," she said last year talking about the proposal during her radio show on KIIS 101.1 in Australia.

"It was a really amazing day. We were joined by family afterwards and enjoyed the champagne! BJ had been planning the proposal for over six months, which is very special," she added.

Now living back in New Zealand, PJ and her partner, who maintained a long-distance relationship while she lived and worked in Australia, will welcome their first child in August this year.

PJ started her radio career at NZME's ZM in 2011 as an intern and did not take long to host national evening and daytime shows, proving her talent as one of the most engaging voices on New Zealand radio, gaining a following both on the airwaves as well as online and as a guest in multiple TV segments.