Australian actress Rebel Wilson became the target of the country's top comedians on Tuesday's Have You Been Paying Attention amid news of her new relationship.

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect actress came out last week, revealing she'd found her "Disney Princess" in Los Angeles fashion designer, Ramona Agruma.

The news event was addressed on last night's episode of the Channel 10 quiz show, with host Tom Gleisner asking the panel of comedians what Wilson's "happy news" was.

New Zealand comic Tony Martin quipped, "She's not going to be making any more films?", which was met with laughter from the audience.

Fellow panellist Sam Pang sneered at Martin's comment, declaring Wilson was a "national treasure".

Guy Montgomery appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention last night where he made a savage Rebel Wilson joke. Photo / Instagram @guy_mont

Kiwi comic Guy Montgomery then weighed in with his joke, saying, "After a long phase of rebelling against the system, she's found inner peace and will now be called Compliant Wilson."

Finally, Anne Edmonds landed on the correct answer, saying, "She's got a girlfriend."

It comes after Wilson's exciting news, which she posted to Instagram on Friday, made headlines for more than just the obvious, following controversy over a "disappointing" Sydney Morning Herald story published the following day.

SMH gossip columnist Andrew Hornery revealed in an article that he had the inside scoop on the new relationship, and had contacted Wilson's team asking her to confirm the news within 48 hours.

He said giving her a heads up before outing her had been a "big mistake" because it allowed Wilson the time to out herself.

The backlash to the column was immediate, and at first the paper refused to back down, with SMH editor Bevan Shields penning a note to readers on Sunday standing by the column and explaining that it was "not a standard news story".

But by Monday, the SMH had changed its position, with the column scrubbed from the internet, and both Shields and Hornery conceding they "made mistakes" and "mishandled their approach" to the story, while stopping short of a full apology.

Wilson took to Twitter on Sunday to briefly address the article, thanking her fans for their support, adding, "It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."