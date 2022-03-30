Rose Matafeo's show Starstruck quickly became a national and international hit. Photo / TVNZ

New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo has been nominated in this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

Matafeo's sitcom Starstruck has landed her a nomination for Female Performance in a comedy programme.

This is also her first BAFTA nomination.

The Female Performance in a Comedy Programme nominees ✨



📺 Aimee Lou Wood

📺 Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea)

📺 Anjana Vasan (@aj_vasan)

📺 Natasia Demetriou

📺 Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo)

📺 Sophie Willan (@sophiewillan)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GYyYwxc55p — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022

The show, which was also written by Matafeo, follows 20-something Jessie (played by Matafeo), a millennial living in London, juggling two jobs and navigating the fallout from accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

Co-written by Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, the second season continues to follow Jessie's story as she navigates her romantic involvement with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Rose Matafeo in the TV series 'Starstruck' - streaming on TVNZ On Demand. Photo / Supplied

The BAFTA awards recognise and celebrate the very best in television craft and television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2021 and the ceremony will be held on May 8.

Matafeo is among six other females nominated in the category including Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Anjana Vasan from the hit show We Are Lady Parts.

may I be the first person to tell you that Starstruck series 2 is now streaming on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/rZpP7MjMch — Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo) March 24, 2022

Just last month, she sat on Graham Norton's couch, becoming the third ever New Zealander to do so.

On the show, Matafeo seemed fully aware of just how important her newfound platform is.

"This is a very popular show in New Zealand," she told Norton. "We've watched this for many years in New Zealand, we very much like it and we're very happy for me to be representing our country."

In the same month, she also appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Colbert admitted to Matafeo that, as she is a New Zealander he "legally had to ask" if she was a Lord of the Rings fan.

Last December, major US media outlet Variety magazine even praised Matafeo for her role in the sitcom Starstruck.

"It's Matafeo, who also created the series, whose charisma ends up burning up the screen with her effervescent performance," Variety said.