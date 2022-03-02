Cheryl Hole (forth from the left) and Lemon (last on the right) reveal all on Kita and Anita's Happy Hour in an NZ exclusive interview. Photo / Supplied

Cheryl Hole (forth from the left) and Lemon (last on the right) reveal all on Kita and Anita's Happy Hour in an NZ exclusive interview. Photo / Supplied

Two queens eliminated from the latest iteration of RuPaul's Drag Race have revealed the behind-the-scenes tensions felt between their fellow eliminated queens.

Canadian drag queen Lemon and England's Cheryl Hole were eliminated first and second respectively on Drag Race UK versus the World, which saw nine queens from across the franchise's various international formats compete together for the first time.

The series, which airs in New Zealand on TVNZ on Demand, has drawn controversy from fans over the elimination strategy, which sees the contestants lip sync against each other to win that week's challenge – and then have to choose another queen to go home.

Speaking in separate interviews on the ZM podcast Kita and Anita's Happy Hour, both Lemon and Cheryl told Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it that they would have played fair if they had had the opportunity to stay on the show.

Lemon's elimination in the first week stunned viewers, as many felt that her placement in the bottom two had not been just, and she was taken out for being a strong competitor.

She told Happy Hour that when she is watching at home, she wants "the best people at the end", so she would have sent home the most deserving rather than the strongest competitors.

"If we make it to the top four and it's four of the best people in this competition, then y'all know I did that. If I made it to the top four and it's six girls named Beverley who can't touch their toes, then did I deserve it?"

The controversial eliminations have seen a backlash on the queens who stayed, with contestants Pangina Heals and Blu Hydrangea receiving death threats on social media for their choices.

Cheryl admitted that she is glad to have been eliminated when she did, as she would not want to "have that blood on her hands" when it comes to the format.

"I've got no beef, chicken or rice with anyone, and I'm just there for a good time, and some girls would go in there cut-throat and get rid of the strongest people from the get go. And I'm just like 'no, I'm going to play the game fair'."

Watching the series as it unfolded after she left, Lemon said she was glad to be at home and not in the thick of that.

"I was sitting comfortable in my hotel room. Me and Cheryl Hole were have drinks and having Cheeto puffs and living the dream."

Lemon said that when some of the contestants came in after their eliminations, she would have to crack jokes and try to lighten the mood so people didn't linger in their trauma after their loss.

Cheryl Hole confirmed that when asked by Kita and Anita, and said that World of Wonder – the production company behind Drag Race – should have filmed their hotel antics as it "was such a laugh and such a riot".

However, she revealed that not everyone was in such a relaxed mood after.

"Some people weren't allowed to be with us after their eliminations until they had calmed down, and another person wouldn't come and hang with us because they'd just eliminated the two people.

"So I had to be mediator for everyone, piggy in the middle!"

On the podcast, the two also discussed their disappointment in their eliminations and what they learned from those experiences, their initial seasons and finding fame, and when they will be coming to New Zealand.

Kita and Anita's Happy Hour is out every Wednesday. You can follow it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.