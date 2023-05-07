The singer has reportedly flown in her entire team as she prepares for the royal celebration. Photo / AP

The singer has reportedly flown in her entire team as she prepares for the royal celebration. Photo / AP

Katy Perry is set to give the King a massive coronation concert performance if her entourage is anything to go by.

The Mirror has reported the popstar is set to occupy five rooms at Windsor Castle after flying in a full-size team for her concert performance on Sunday night (Monday NZT).

Having taken one week’s leave from her Las Vegas residency to appear at the once-in-a-lifetime show, Perry is expected to have more than 50 aides on site to make sure her performance goes smoothly.

Speaking to the UK publication, a source said, “Katy has easily the biggest entourage of any on the bill.” Adding, “But she has a trusted team who she always works with and relies upon. They know exactly how she likes things done… and will make sure they’re done to the letter.”

Edward Enninful and Katy Perry depart the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo / Getty Images

The singer’s team includes hair and makeup artists, stylists, costume designers, her sound engineering team, her lighting specialists, and her dance team which all arrived at Windsor Castle in a total of 10 Mercedes people carriers.

The five backstage rooms that the pop singer and her team have been allocated are said to include luxury sofas, fresh flowers, and a glass door refrigerator, according to a source that spoke to Daily Mail.

Perry is one of many stars performing at the concert which will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the evening of Sunday, May 7 and broadcast in New Zealand on Monday, May 8 at 8pm on TVNZ1.

Elsewhere in the concert, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a duet with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, while pianist Alexis Ffrench and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will also perform.

Lionel Richie and Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That are also confirmed to be performing after earlier reports that some of the world’s biggest pop stars had turned down the chance to perform.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at the King's coronation concert. Photo / Dean Purcell

Perry, who is a mum to her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, became an ambassador for the King’s British Asian Trust three years ago to help victims of child trafficking and lives in the same neighbourhood as Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, having bought her Montecito home with Bloom months after the Sussexes arrived.

The performing artists will be backed by a 70-piece orchestra and a house band made up of the Massed Bands of the Household Division and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra.

Viewers will also see the 300-member Coronation Choir, formed from amateur performers on the BBC reality show Sing For The King.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone was joined by celebrity coaches Amanda Holden, Motsi Mabuse and Rose Ayling-Ellis to prepare the choir for the show.

They will perform along with The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from the Commonwealth.

American singer/songwriter Lionel Richie will also perform. Photo / Greg Bowker

The drone display will be similar to the one at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, creating pictures of cups of tea and corgis in the sky above Buckingham Palace.

The BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore said, “We are bringing the nation together for this once-in-a-generation occasion.”

“We have a world-class line-up of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment.”

A ticket ballot was launched to give out tickets to 5,000 lucky winners across Britain, with another 5000 tickets going to charities.

The crowd will also include volunteers from both the King and the Queen Consort’s charities.