Kim Kardashian's lawyer has revealed what she thinks of Kanye's social media antics. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's divorce lawyer has called out Kanye West for his behaviour on social media.

Kardashian's attorney, Laura Wasser, has slammed the 44-year-old rapper for his recent outbursts aimed at Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram.

Wasser says the way the rapper acted is "not the best way to go about things", especially as a father.

She told Bustle: "There's no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you're going through what should be a pretty private thing. I mean, 'Hi, Kanye West.'

"Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched (and thought) that's probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent."

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and is said to be "very much over the public drama" surrounding her ex.

Kanye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours after he made racial slurs toward comedian Trevor Noah.

And he was subsequently banned from performing at the Grammys due to his online behaviour.

Despite the drama, Kardashian - who was declared legally single last month - has spoken out before about keeping it civil and being her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader".

She said: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best'. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

Kardashian - who got together with Pete Davidson after she hosted the weekly NBC sketch show in October last year - recently revealed the relationship was "the last thing" she was intending on but that makes it even more enjoyable.

She said: "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."