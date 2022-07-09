North West proved she is the star of the show with her recent move. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's daughter has won the hearts of fans.

The reality star and her daughter, North West attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couter Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris earlier this week but it wasn't just their matching nose rings that caught the attention of fans.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four posted multiple photos of the pair's appearance at the show, the last slide including a video showing her 9-year-old daughter holding up a sign saying "stop".

Kardashian captioned the post, "JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE SHOW ~ So proud of my sweet friend Olivier Rousteing for designing this couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier I couldn't be more proud!"

North West had a message for photographers. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

She continued: "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom.

The star then explained the meaning behind the last slide and her daughter's hilarious sign.

"For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…"

Friends and fans of the star couldn't help but comment on the gag with one saying "North is a whole vibe," while another said, "North is everything".

One fan commented: "North for president."

Page Six has reported the star's eldest daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, is not new to Paris Fashion Week and previously attended with her rapper father in 2020 when she took the runway alongside West and rapped as models walked past.

The reality star took her two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, to New York where they went to work with her for the first time.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian's two sons caught the attention of their mum after they made too much noise in the crowd.

The Skims owner quickly turned to spot them and said, "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me," the audience found the situation hilarious and laughed and clapped for the famous mum who wasn't as entertained.