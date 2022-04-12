The Kardashians trailer. Video / Hulu

Kim Kardashian has shared rare photos of herself cuddling up to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old billionaire businesswoman, began dating the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live! star in October, posted two photos from the couple's dinner date following the Los Angeles premiere of The Kardashians at the weekend.

One photo showed the duo with their arms around each other as Davidson gave Kardashian a kiss on the cheek, while the second showed the pair looking longingly at one another while seated at a restaurant table.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo / Instagram

"Late night snack," Kardashian wrote alongside the photos on Instagram, which marked only the second time she has posted about Davidson in seven months.

The loved-up photos were taken after they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the Kardashian family's new Hulu reality series, which premieres locally on Disney+ on April 14.

Cuddling in the corner. Photo / Instagram

Speaking about their blossoming romance on Monday's episode of the Making Space podcast, Kardashian revealed what was different about her relationship with Davidson, following her messy split from ex-husband Kanye West.

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?'" Kardashian shared.

"And I was like, 'For running errands with me. Like, this is so much fun, just to go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just run errands. I'm having so much fun.'"

On the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired in June last year, Kardashian said a big reason why she decided to divorce West was that she was craving "the little things" in a relationship.

Kim at the LA premiere of The Kardashians at the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The mother-of-four, who married the rapper in 2014 before filing for divorce in February last year, said West gave her all the "extravagant" things in life but that she was now yearning for "smaller experiences".

"I want someone that … We have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kardashian said to her mother, Kris Jenner.

"It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things.

"I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that, and I know that, and I'm grateful for these experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kardashian revealed she "took time" to focus on herself before considering dating.

Kim and Kanye are in the middle of a divorce. Photo / Getty Images

"I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone," she said.

"And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'

"So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."