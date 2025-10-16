“We just talked about it, and he said we were going to start making it. I was like, ‘Just trust me. No, I just want it. I just know I need this in my archive for one day. I just want to be ready.’”
Although the dress was never completed, Kardashian, who has North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm with West, would have it made if she ever does tie the knot again.
She said: “I’d still go with that wedding dress that I would want. I really loved it, this, like, Thierry Mugler wedding dress.”
The Kardashians star’s eldest daughter has been urging her to find a new partner to settle down with before she is “too old”.
She said of North: “Oh, she will humble me. I mean, I think she just said to me the other day, like, ‘Mom, you’ve got to get remarried. Like, you’re getting too old, and, like, no one is going to deal with this.’
“And I was just like, ‘What?!’ She says it to me all the time. She’s like, ‘Who are we going to set you up with? What are we going to do?’
“And I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m just okay. Like, chilling.’ And she’s like, ‘No, you’re, like, growing out of that phase. You’re, like, not gonna... You know.’ And I’m like, ‘Huh, okay’.”