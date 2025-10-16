Kim Kardashian is working on a "perfect" wedding gown for a potential fourth marriage. Photo / Getty Images for Skims

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘absolutely’ open to marriage again after divorce

Kim Kardashian has been working on her “perfect” wedding gown for a potential fourth marriage.

The 44-year-old star, who was previously wed to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West, admitted that after her divorce from the rapper, she had been in discussions with French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler about creating a new bridal dress before he died in January 2022.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said she is “absolutely” open to marrying again. “Well, I was starting to have Manfred Thierry Mugler design a wedding dress ... Just because I wanted it in my archive of like, what I would wear.

“And I had the perfect one, and we were designing it and making it, and I just want that.”

The podcast’s host Alex Cooper asked if the design was “just for a rainy day?”