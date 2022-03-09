Kim Kardashian has revealed what and who fans can expect in new reality show, The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed what and who fans can expect in new reality show, The Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian plans to tell all about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality star - who began dating the Saturday Night Live star last year following her split from rapper Kanye West - will "explain" how her new romance came to be on the upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians.

She said, "[Viewers will learn] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

The SKIMS founder also went on to explain that while Davidson, 28, does not feature on The Kardashians - which follows on from the long-running reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians - she is "not opposed" to working with her new beau at some point.

She said, "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

The star - who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with rapper Kanye - also claimed that in recent years she has learned how to become more "cautious" when it comes to sharing her private life.

Kardashian - who was held at gunpoint in 2016 during a robbery - told Variety, "We used to share so much in real-time, and once we realised that real-time can get a little bit scary and tricky, we have saved so much more.

"I think we're still really good at sharing. I think we're just really cautious and careful, and I think that's OK."