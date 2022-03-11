Kim Kardashian has made things Instagram official with Pete Davidson. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official.

The reality star debuted their relationship to her 291 million Instagram followers with not one, but two photos of the couple with the caption "whose car are we gonna take?!".

One image showed Kardashian sitting on the floor with the comedian lying down and looking up at her while the other was a blurred black and white selfie of the couple.

The post was a compilation of photos which also included the Skims founder posing in a sparkly coat and thigh-high boats, as well as a screen grab from the film The Town, featuring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner where they are seen saying "whose care are we gonna take?"

Khloe Kardashian commented "I love this" while a friend of the reality star, Simon Huck said, "there he is!" with a red love heart and fire emoji.

Fans were also quick to take to the comment section with one saying, "finally" while a second commented, "Seriously loving them together."

Rumours started swirling about the pair last year after the reality star appeared on Saturday Night Live where she shared a kiss with Davidson.

They were soon spotted hanging out at an amusement park and holding hands before it was confirmed in November by a source close to the mum of four that they were casually dating.

The source told E! News at the time, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes." Since then the two have been seen together frequently and even took a trip to the Bahamas together at the start of the year.

Kardashian's post comes after she was declared legally single by the courts after filing new documents in her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

The business mogul claimed the rapper's public outbursts were creating emotional distress.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

She then stated, "I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."