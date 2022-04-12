Kim Kardashian has been left "mortified" after an ad about her sex tape showed up on her son's iPad. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been left embarrassed following her son's recent internet search.

The mother of four has made headlines this week as her public life again collides with her private life.

The star's new show, The Kardashians launches on Hulu this week and Lad Bible has reported that one episode shows the SKIMS founder's six-year-old son, Saint, nearly viewing his mother's 2007 sex tape with ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

The footage showed the star's son playing Roblox on an iPad where a "super inappropriate" joke picturing his mum crying with a note underneath referencing "unreleased footage" of her sex tape. Fortunately, her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, is too young to understand the joke but it shocked the business mogul nonetheless.

The reality TV star then called her lawyer to find out if the advertisement had any truth to it, "Over my dead body is this happening again," Kardashian was heard saying, "I know the right attorneys this time and I'm not going to let this happen to me again.

"I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f***ing ground."

In Hulu's reboot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the star said, "The last thing I want as a mum is for my past to be brought up 20-years later."

Continuing on to say, "It's real embarrassing s***. I need to deal with it, and will deal with it."

The news comes after The Sun reported earlier this week that Kardashian has fears her ex-boyfriend, Ray J, still has intimate recordings of her and is planning to release them in order to make a multimillion-dollar profit. As a result, the mother of four has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyers fees attempting to block any move the rapper makes to distribute the clips.

A source close to the reality TV star said: "Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate.

"She has told lawyers, 'over my dead body is this happening again'."

The source also reported Kardashian will protect her family "at all costs".