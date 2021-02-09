Website of the Year

Kim Kardashian hits back after post of an artwork by daughter North West slammed as fake

Kim Kardashian has slammed critics of the artwork she proudly attributed to her daughter North West (left). Photo / Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is angrily defending herself after making a surprising claim on social media that was met with instant scepticism.

Kardashian has been roasted after sharing a photo of a stunning artwork she says was painted by her 7-year-old daughter, North West.

North West has been doing art classes, which lends some weight to Kim's claim that the painting is actually by North. Photo / Instagram / Kim Kardashian West
"My little artist North," Kardashian captioned the photo, which shows a vivid landscape painting, with North's signature in the bottom-right corner.

Fans were more than a little sceptical that North, who will turn 8 in June, could have been responsible for such a professional-looking artwork.

As the online roasting spread across social media, Kardashian hopped back on Instagram to blast her doubters, telling critics to "stop embarrassing yourselves" and warning: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!"

A close friend of North's is also taking part in the art class and her mother was quick to jump to the young artist's defence.

"Both girls are in art class together and learning oil painting techniques from an instructor," the friend's mother, Tracy Romulus, explained via Instagram. "They spend weeks at a time on a single painting and are incredibly proud of themselves once they complete a project."

A TikTok user has also come forward claiming that her mother is North's art teacher, saying the child started art classes at her mother's Westlake Village studio just two weeks ago.

"My mum taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one, just two weeks ago," TikToker Camryn Frederickson explained. "She's been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they're starting out."