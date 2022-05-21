Kim Kardashian has taken out an "emergency" restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to kill her and her family. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has filed an emergency restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The 41-year-old reality superstar - who has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4,and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West - has reportedly taken out the court order after the man allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

Court documents obtained by TMZ explain: "The person has made several alarming threats, including threatening to kill her family and bomb her business offices."

The outlet went on to claim that Kardashian's legal team stated in the documents that her security team has intercepted more than 80 letters containing several "disturbing sexual references" about her.

The letters are said to have been sent to the Skims founder by the man - named by TMZ as David Resendiz - and it was reported that she has received 30 in the last month alone.

Kim Kardashian pictured with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Photo / Instagram

The reality TV superstar is now dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, and while it was alleged that the documents do not mention him specifically, The Blast also reported that the business mogul said the individual had lashed out at those with whom she has "intimate relationships."

Kardashian previously had to deal with a seemingly unrelated incident of stalking in 2021 when Nicholas Costanza sent the star a diamond ring and a morning-after pill, but even though she managed to obtain a five-year restraining order against him, he was eventually charged with felony stalking after breaching the order and attempting to jump the gate and into the grounds of her San Fernando mansion.

It is not the first time the famous family have been subject to stalking. In March 2021, Kendall Jenner reportedly moved out of her LA home because she felt unsafe.

The 26-year-old then obtained a restraining order against Malik Bowker, 24, after she was informed by police that he allegedly intended to buy a gun and shoot both of them.

According to TMZ, Jenner moved to a safe location with armed security.