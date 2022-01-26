Kardashian has been called out for editing a swimsuit pic. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping an Instagram snap of herself before swiftly deleting the image.

Fans pointed out the photoshop fail under a series of images the reality star posted from her recent Bahama's getaway with Pete Davidson, the Mail Online reports.

And while some celebs are canning the filters and Photoshop for good, according to comments on social media, Kim's fans noticed that her back leg looked distorted in a recent image.

The star promptly deleted the post and removed the picture.

The photo shows Kardashian wearing a long-sleeved black top and bikini bottoms, with her leg appearing distorted in the image.

Kardashian quickly deleted the pic. Photo / Instagram

Users on Reddit wrote:

"What is with her right leg in between her knee and calf. It looks thin and stretched out?"

Another said: "Honestly. I can't imagine being so self-conscious about my 'image' that I would feel the need to photoshop my upper calf."

"Omg horrible photoshop," another said on Instagram.

Fans pointed out the reality star's leg looked strange. Photo / Supplied

Kardashian has been involved in more drama with her ex Kanye West. The rapper claims he prevented his ex-wife's second sex tape from seeing the light of day.

Kim Kardashian rose to fame shortly after her sex tape with her former boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007 but according to her ex-husband it wasn't the only tape made and he gained possession of a second one before it could be released to the public.

The NY Post has reported the reality star was so relieved that she broke down in tears when the West handed her a laptop that reportedly had the tape on it.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West spoke on the matter saying: "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night".

"I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8am."

He continued on to say, "She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used," West said. "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity."

Despite the rapper's claims, a Kardashian spokesperson denied the existence of a second sex tape to the NY Post.