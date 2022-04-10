Kim Kardashian reveals to Ellen Pete Davidson has her name branded into his skin. Video / TheEllenShow

Kim Kardashian has called in her lawyers yet again but this time it's not for her divorce.

The reality TV star is attempting to stop a second sex tape of her and her ex-boyfriend Ray J from becoming public.

The Sun has reported Kardashian has fears her ex-boyfriend still has intimate recordings of her and is planning to release them in order to make a multimillion-dollar profit. As a result, the mother of four has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawyers fees attempting to block any move the rapper makes to distribute the clips.

A source close to the reality TV star said: "Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate.

"She has told lawyers, 'over my dead body is this happening again'."

The source also reported Kardashian will protect her family "at all costs".

In 2007, despite her family's attempts to block the release of the tape, the SKIMS founder's first sex tape was released by Vivid Entertainment with the title, "Kim Kardashian: Superstar".

Vivid quickly received a lawsuit from Kardashian but it was soon dropped when family friend and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis worked with the reality TV star to secure US$5 million for the distribution of the tape.

Kim Kardashian is attempting to block the release of a second sex tape. Photo / Getty Images

At the time, Kardashian was relatively unknown and despite fears that the intimate tape would ruin any chances of a career in the spotlight, it instead launched her into fame.

Months later, with the help of her business savvy "momager" Kris Jenner, the star and her family would launch Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In January this year, the star's ex-husband, Kanye West claimed he prevented a second sex tape from seeing the light of day.

The NY Post reported the reality star was so relieved that she broke down in tears when West handed her a laptop that reportedly had the tape on it.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West spoke on the matter saying: "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night.

"I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8am."

He continued on to say: "She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used," the Yeezy owner commented. "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity."

However, Kardashian's lawyers commented on the matter at the time saying: "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists."