Kim Kardashian has finally apologised for making controversial comments about women in business during a Variety profile earlier this month.

The reality TV icon was speaking on Good Morning America when she admitted her comments were "taken out of context", telling the show's co-anchor Robin Roberts, "Well, that statement I said was without questions and conversation around it.

"It became a soundbite really, with no context. And that soundbite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And I … my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

She added: "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think they don't work hard," Kardashian noted. "I know they do. It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

The star later said her comments were not directed towards women. She knows women work incredibly hard and acknowledged their responsibility when raising a family.

The Kardashian sisters appeared in Variety earlier this month, and mother of four Kim gave advice to women who wanted to find success with social media or on TV.

"I have the best advice for women in business," the SKIMS founder said, "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

But despite good intentions, her words of wisdom instantly struck a nerve with fans who were quick to point out her privileged lifestyle.

Former employees of the reality star also spoke out, with one saying she could barely afford to live when working for the family and in turn had to "freelance on the side".

While another, Celene Zavala tweeted, "I worked my little college arse off for free for Kimberley. So I better get some addendum in here saying 'except Celene, she was amazing',"