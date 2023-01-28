Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Killing it with M3GAN: The boy from Invercargill who’s conquered Hollywood

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
M3GAN has made US$100 million at the box office so far from a US$12m budget. Photo / Supplied

M3GAN has made US$100 million at the box office so far from a US$12m budget. Photo / Supplied

The Kiwi director of M3GAN tells Russell Baillie how pulling off a few unusual moves helped make the film a surprise box-office hit.

Gerard Johnstone laughs ruefully about the art-imitating-life aspects to his film M3GAN.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment