Khloe Kardashian's strategic bikini photo post from Italy

22 May, 2022 02:34 AM 3 minutes to read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot. Video / AP

The Kardashians are in Italy for Kourtney and Travis' wedding celebrations, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the famous family's social media posts of the luxury vacation.

In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the women have taken the opportunity to plug their businesses.

Khloe Kardashian's first Instagram post from Europe did not even appear to be taken there.

The 37-year-old posted a close-up bikini picture in her Good American swimwear line.

The photo, taken inside, matched her last two posts from the days prior in the US.

It proved how committed the reality star is to maintaining the aesthetic of her Instagram feed, where she often posts photos in sets of three.

An hour after she uploaded the bikini picture, fans were pleased Khloe actually gave them a photo in Italy – standing on a boat in Portofino wearing a brown Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and knee-high boots.

The family are on a luxury vacation celebrating Kourtney's wedding. Photo / Instagram

Of course, she followed it up with two more posts in the same outfit.

Dolce & Gabbana appears to be dressing the Kardashian-Jenner women for trip – sharing photos of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris to their own socials.

Kris Jenner has uploaded multiple photos of her different looks to Instagram, always tagging the luxury Italian brand.

Kylie Jenner has also shared photos of her looks, but focused on plugging her own brand Kylie Cosmetics.

In a video on her Instagram story, which appeared to be prerecorded, she announced brand ambassadors for the make-up company.

She also showed fans she was wearing Kylie Cosmetics while in Italy.

Kylie Jenner in Italy with Stormi, she also made an announcement about her make-up brand. Photos / Instagram

In one post of Kylie and her daughter Stormi, she captioned the photo: "just me, storm, and coconut travelling the world together".

Fans went straight to speculating the 24-year-old billionaire had revealed the name of her almost four-month-old son.

Kylie and partner Travis Scott initially announced their newborn's name was Wolf before telling the world they changed their mind last month, and they have yet to reveal his new name.

"Who's coconut?" asked one fan, attracting more than 3000 likes.

However, it seems Coconut is just the name of the Barbie doll Stormi was holding.

Khloe wrote: "Coconut is too cute."

Over on Kendall Jenner's Instagram, the model shared a photo of a bottle of her 818 Tequila on the boat in Portofino.

Kim Kardashian uploaded a throwback bikini picture, wearing her brand SKIMS and the bride Kourtney Kardashian has simply shared pictures of a beach, flowers and a coffee to her Instagram story.