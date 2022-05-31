Kevin Spacey is facing serious sexual assault allegations and is set to stand trial in October. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has broken his silence after British authorities charged him with four sexual assault offences last week.

There had been suggestions he could have been extradited from the US to the UK if he didn't willingly appear in a London court.

However, in a statement given to US television programme Good Morning America, the two-time Oscar winner said he would "voluntarily appear" in the UK to face the charges.

Spacey said he was "confident" he could prove his innocence.

On Thursday May 26 the former Hollywood star was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in Britain, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

He also faces a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The charges following a review of evidence following complaints compiled by London's Metropolitan Police.

Kevin Spacey pictured leaving court after testifying in a civil lawsuit in New York on May 26, 2022. Photo / AP

All of the counts are alleged to have happened between 2005 and 2013.

Four of the alleged offences are said to have taken place in London, while the other is alleged to have happened in Gloucestershire, in the southwest of England.

Police opened an investigation into the House of Cards star in 2017.

Spacey was interviewed under caution by the police in 2019.

In the statement to Good Morning America, Spacey said he was "appreciated" that the CPS has pointed out he was entitled to a fair trial.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

The American actor, known for his roles in films American Beauty, LA Confidential and Baby Driver is last known to have been in the UK more than 20 months ago.

The alleged offences date from when Spacey was artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, in the city's south, between 2004 and 2015.