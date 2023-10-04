Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack. Photo / AP

Kevin Spacey has been rushed to hospital mere months after his latest legal battle came to an end.

The former House of Cards star revealed he had been rushed to hospital under the suspicion of a heart attack after experiencing his left arm “go numb for about eight seconds”.

The Daily Mail has reported the actor’s terrifying moment occurred while he was on a tour in Uzbekistan with doctors reportedly concerned he had suffered a heart attack however, after a series of tests, including an MRI, he was cleared by doctors.

After being released from hospital the star made an appearance at the Tashkent International Film Festival where he told an audience his health was back to “normal” but the incident did leave a lasting effect on him.

Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London after being cleared of nine sex offences in July. Photo / AP

In a video obtained by TMZ, Spacey “I am, of course, grateful that it’s not anything more serious,” he was heard saying adding, “But it also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is, for all of us.”

The Daily Mail further reported, Spacey detailed how exactly his health scare came about saying, “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,”

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the medical centre.” He told the crowd.

He reportedly went on to say after arriving at the hospital, doctors conducted a “variety of tests” on him adding, “Everything turned out to be completely normal.”

The star added, “Human life is very fragile and short, so everyone should live together and support each other,” and even touched on the future of his career confessing his “best roles were ahead of him”, The Sun reported.

It comes months after the actor was cleared of the most recent series of charges of sexual assault. Four men came forward after the American Beauty actor was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement.

Three men accused the actor of aggressive, predatory behaviour, while a fourth claimed he awoke to Spacey performing a non-consensual sexual act on him.

The case took place in July with London jurors deliberating for 12.5 hours over three days before reaching their verdict to acquit him.