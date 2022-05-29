Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

Disgraced Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey could be extradited to Britain within weeks to face multiple sex charges, sources say.

British law authorities want the Oscar-winning actor back in the UK and will seek formal extradition unless he returns willingly.

Extradition experts told the Guardian that if Spacey doesn't willingly comply, British authorities will send the US police to find and detain him.

The actor is accused of the sexual assault of three young men, but can only be formally charged if he returns to Britain, the Sun reports.

Unfortunately, officials of the US Department of Justice won't order the police to locate Spacey until they agree that there was a probable cause for the committed offences. And, the only charges that can be brought against him in Britain are ones agreed upon by a US court.

Nick Vamos - former head of extradition at CPS - said if Spacey contests the extradition he could be sent back in months, if he doesn't he could be sent back within weeks.

Vamos explains how if Spacey were to be formally extradited and then fly back voluntarily, he would have greater protections.

"If he comes back to the UK, he could get a bail package that allows him to return to the US," he adds.

Spacey is last known to have visited the UK more than 20 months ago.

British police were given the go-ahead last week to charge the actor with sexual assault conducted on three young males. The men are now all in their 30s and 40s, but the assaults are alleged to have been committed when they were children.

He is also accused of a fifth count for allegedly engaging in penetrative sex with one of them without consent. This offence is similar to rape and carries with it the maximum sentence: life in prison.

The alleged offences date from when Spacey was artistic director of London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Three of the alleged sexual assaults are said to have happened in London between 2005 and 2008, and the fourth in Gloucestershire in 2013. The non-consensual penetrative sex charge is rumoured to have occurred in London in 2008.