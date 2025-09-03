‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty over Matthew Perry’s death

Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the American-Canadian actor at hugely inflated prices.
“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia wrote in one text message.
Prosecutors said addict Perry was paying US$2000 ($3402) per vial of ketamine; his dealers paid just US$12 ($20).
Sangha worked with a middleman, Erik Fleming, to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.
Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that she had supplied, including on October 28, 2023, when he administered at least three shots of Sangha’s drugs, which killed the actor.
When Sangha heard news reports about Perry’s sudden death, she tried to cover her tracks.
“Delete all our messages,” she instructed Fleming.
When investigators raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood they found methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine and counterfeit Xanax pills, as well as a money counting machine, a scale, and devices to detect wireless signals and hidden cameras.
‘Mostly sober’
Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.
Her plea acknowledges that she also sold four vials of ketamine to another man, 33-year-old Cody McLaury, in August 2019.