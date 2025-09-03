Advertisement
‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty over Matthew Perry’s death

AFP
3 mins to read

Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Five people have admitted playing a part in the actor's death. Photo / Getty Images

A dealer dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” pleaded guilty to supplying the drugs that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry, when she appeared in a California court today.

Jasveen Sangha could face more than six decades in prison after admitting to a bevy of charges, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting

