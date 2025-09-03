‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty over Matthew Perry’s death

A criminal investigation was launched soon after an autopsy discovered he had high levels of ketamine – an anaesthetic – in his system.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, is the fifth person to admit playing a part in the death of the beloved actor.

Dr Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine relating to the weeks before Perry’s death.

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, admitted last year to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the American-Canadian actor at hugely inflated prices.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia wrote in one text message.

Prosecutors said addict Perry was paying US$2000 ($3402) per vial of ketamine; his dealers paid just US$12 ($20).

Sangha worked with a middleman, Erik Fleming, to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that she had supplied, including on October 28, 2023, when he administered at least three shots of Sangha’s drugs, which killed the actor.

When Sangha heard news reports about Perry’s sudden death, she tried to cover her tracks.

“Delete all our messages,” she instructed Fleming.

When investigators raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood they found methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine and counterfeit Xanax pills, as well as a money counting machine, a scale, and devices to detect wireless signals and hidden cameras.

‘Mostly sober’

Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Her plea acknowledges that she also sold four vials of ketamine to another man, 33-year-old Cody McLaury, in August 2019.

McLaury died hours later from an overdose.

“She’s taking responsibility for her actions,” her lawyer Mark Geragos told AFP earlier.

The other people involved in the supply of drugs to Perry are expected to appear in court over the coming months to learn their fates.

Perry had been taking ketamine as part of supervised therapy for depression.

But prosecutors say that before his death he became addicted to the substance, which also has psychedelic properties and is a popular party drug.

The television show Friends, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive following and made megastars of previously unknown actors.

Perry’s role as the sarcastic man-child Chandler brought him fabulous wealth, but hid a dark struggle with addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

In 2018, he suffered a drug-related burst colon and underwent multiple surgeries.

In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry described going through detox dozens of times.

“I have mostly been sober since 2001,” he wrote, “save for about 60 or 70 little mishaps.”

