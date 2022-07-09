Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Kerre Woodham: 'I couldn't get my head around my own misery'

11 minutes to read
Kerre Woodham: "I'm greedy for everything. I'm greedy for life and experiences and good-looking boys and food and cuddles with kids." Photo / Jason Oxenham

Kerre Woodham: "I'm greedy for everything. I'm greedy for life and experiences and good-looking boys and food and cuddles with kids." Photo / Jason Oxenham

By Michele Hewitson

Despite her bubbly public persona, media personality Kerre Woodham has had her brushes with fear and self-loathing. By Michele Hewitson

If this interview with the journalist and broadcaster Kerre Woodham was destined for a woman's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.