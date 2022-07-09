Kerre Woodham: 'I couldn't get my head around my own misery'

Kerre Woodham: "I'm greedy for everything. I'm greedy for life and experiences and good-looking boys and food and cuddles with kids." Photo / Jason Oxenham

Despite her bubbly public persona, media personality Kerre Woodham has had her brushes with fear and self-loathing. By Michele Hewitson

If this interview with the journalist and broadcaster Kerre Woodham was destined for a woman's mag, the headline would surely be: "Dancing with the Stars Saved My Sanity!" She is the queen of the women's mags, having appeared on more covers than the actual Queen has had corgis. Like the actual Queen, she, too, endures.

She is just back from a holiday in Rarotonga. She went with her Dancing with the Stars dance partner Jared Neame and his partner, Xander Schubert. "Throuples," she tells me, are the new thing. This is one of her jokes, designed to horrify the long-suffering Neame.

She claims the couple are fleeing Auckland to get away from her. She reckons that if she'd worked on her dance steps as assiduously as she worked on plotting ways to shock Neame, she might have gone further in the competition.

The pair were eliminated in the third week – to her relief – only to be called back after another contestant contracted Covid. She has said the show was harder than either climbing Mt Kilimanjaro or the six marathons she has run.

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame on episode 10 of Dancing with the Stars, May 23, 2022. Photo / Supplied

She does like to put herself through things. She says she gets talked into things, a sign of a weak character. But the marathons "were in gorgeous places and it legitimises trips away. If you say, 'I'm going to France to drink amazing wine and eat amazing food and see fabulous things,' people say, 'What a wanker!' If you say, 'I'm going to run the Paris Marathon,' they say, 'Wow! Good for you'."

Notwithstanding her threat of throupledom, they all had a jolly good time in Raro. She almost always does have jolly good times. "And then I'm on the front page of the bloody Cook Islands News in my togs, with a turtle." Of course she was.

She says the turtle and togs picture was "worth the airfare to Rarotonga alone". Amazingly, she looks amazing, she says. "I couldn't believe I could be photographed in a swimsuit." The photographer told her it's just gravity, in the water. "I've seen a couple where I look a bit huckery but..."

Woodham has done all right, then, for a slightly huckery sheila from Hamilton. She was on the telly at 19, on Fair Go at 22. She never wanted to do television. She was "a bit sniffy" about the box. She thought print was where serious journalism happened. Some of the serious telly journalists, women mainly, she says, were a bit sniffy about her. "I think they looked at me and thought I was a bit of flibbertigibbet and not worth mentoring."

At 23, she was pregnant and, tsk tsk, unmarried. She got called "a common little slut". At 57, she's still on the wireless, from nine till noon every weekday on Newstalk ZB. She doesn't know how she has managed to have a career with longevity in a notoriously fickle industry. "I just say yes to everything."

Kerre in the Newstalk ZB studio in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A flibbertigibbet? You can see where the idea might have come from. She is an odd mix, if you take her public profile and her social media profile at face value, of bubbly and glam – those spangly frocks and bright lippy – and deliberately drab. She will post unflattering pictures of herself sans makeup, with her hair looking as though it has narrowly survived a hurricane.

A Fair Go producer, Chris Harrington, once said that he found her to be a paradox. "When she was about seven, she saw a Marilyn Monroe movie and was impressed. But when you get past that, there's a very good journalist there." Which is another way of saying: underestimate her intellect at your peril. She has an honours degree in history.

She is always going on about how fat she is. I wondered whether she had decided that if she got in first, it would mitigate the hurt of other people saying it. It might be a form of self-protection, as self-deprecation often is. "No. Possibly the self-deprecation thing. You know, it's words. Why on earth would I ascribe any meaning to a word meant to be derogatory given to me by somebody I don't know and don't care about? It might have started as a self-protection thing when I was young, but it's so long ago I can't even really remember." She has a hide as tough as an old boot made of rhino skin, after all. And, "also sometimes it's f***ing funny. You've got to admit that the couch line was funny."

It was. She wrote, on her Facebook page, about a picture of her that was taken for a New Zealand Woman's Weekly story, about her forthcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars: "It was nobody's fault but my own that I looked like an over-stuffed and very expensive cream-and-gold sofa almost identical to one I'd once sat on in a Remuera mansion." After reading this, you cannot look at that picture and not see her as an over-stuffed and very expensive couch. That's the funny part.

The rest of the post is a bit sad. It reads: "A team of people had worked very hard to make me look as good as I could and that was it. I had fossilised myself into a carapace that was swollen with two years of drinking, inactivity and self-loathing."

Kerre with her mum Colleen Woodham and daughter Kate Berich in 2019. Photo / The Starship Foundation

So much for bubbly and glam. Another idea about her is that she's always up, always on, always sun-shiny. Of course she's not. Nobody is.

It was the lockdown that did it for her. That self-loathing? "Oh, just the fact that I couldn't get my head around being a jolly little trooper in the war against Covid. My job is to try to get the best out of people and at a time of national crisis, international crisis, I just couldn't get my head around my own abject misery." She would cry in the ad breaks and then stop crying and pop up back on air as bubbly, bright-spirited Kerre. She could have been on the stage and, really, she has been for all of her adult life.

She was living alone, in an apartment, in the aftermath of the split from her husband, Tom McIvor. They had been together for 22 years and married in 2013. "We should have split up rather than get married. It's a cliche because it's true. I really did think I'd be with him forever. I loved him with every fibre of my being."

They were very different people. "I'm sort of cursed with having people in my life who are deeply, deeply private."

Her celebrity was a problem in their relationship. "Yeah. The fact that people knew our business really went against every instinct he had. He hated it, hated it, hated it. Hated going to functions where you'd meet people you wouldn't see again and talk about things you weren't particularly interested in, whereas that is just like oxygen to me. I thought we had enough in common, but ultimately, you know, we didn't."

Because he is so private, she had to keep the split "on the down-low" for some time. Fair enough. People don't need to know everything about her private life, I say, while asking ever more questions about her private life. "Ha, to somebody perfectly willing to give them!"

She really is the least starry celebrity I've ever encountered. This may be because she's not actually a celebrity; she's a golden labrador. I know this because she told me so. "I'm definitely a pack animal. Tail wagging. Sniffing up food. Sniffing up people. Sniffing up people who'll give you treats. Always wanting to have my head scratched and my tummy rubbed."

"Have you seen that ostrich chasing the zebra? There's a meme of an ostrich chasing a zebra: 'Love meeeee!' I was on my own in an apartment while the world went crazy around me. It was not a good place for a golden lab to be." So she drank. She drinks because, she says, she's greedy. "I'm greedy for everything. I'm greedy for life and experiences and good-looking boys and food and cuddles with kids." She doesn't have a good-looking boy. "Oh, God no. I don't think I ever will again. No. No. No. I'm not interested in that. I've got good-looking boys who are my friends and that will do me."

You'd think a life lived so publicly would be a funny sort of way to live a life. You go on holiday to a tiny island and end up on the front page of the local newspaper. She never finds it a burden; she never tires of it because people are so friendly. Pat, pat, pat they go. Oh, everybody loves her. "No they don't. That is simply not true and I know that from a few texts and things that I've had. But even those have dropped off." She thought the trolls would be out in full troll force and she says there may well be some of them living so far underground "that I'll never see them, which is kind of pointless. And they're never going to be the sort of people that would come up to me in public and say, 'I f***ing hate you and everything you stand for and you make my skin crawl.'"

What does she stand for? I had an idea that she was considerably more liberal than some of her radio colleagues. This is because I once interviewed the former general manager of Newstalk ZB, Bill Francis, and accused him of running a right-wing radio station and he retorted that you couldn't say Kerre Woodham was right wing.

She says she is "possibly" more liberal than some of her colleagues but "I'm not as liberal, probably, as Marcus [Lush]. I used to be when I started off, when I was 32, but when you see the same damn thing happening time and time and time again..."

She has voted Labour more often than she has voted National but she did vote for the Nats at the last election. She says she loved Bill English's "social policy that he'd worked on with Tariana Turia and I thought that had real promise. And I thought that Jacinda Ardern was a very pleasant young woman with no detail. I think that idealism can get in the way of actually achieving practical outcomes for people."

She doesn't know Mike Hosking, but she likes him "now". Now? "I thought he was too hard, that he lacked a bit of empathy, but then he hasn't lived [an ordinary life]. You know, the irony is that he has become so successful at talking to ordinary people. He doesn't know how to be an ordinary person and has no desire to be one. That's a paradox."

Her waggy-tailed golden labrador life has had its darker moments. Drink is usually involved. Has she had a drinking problem? "Oh, it's something I live with every day," she says, cheerfully.

She once, infamously, hosted a celebrity roast for David Lange, arranged by Paul Holmes, which she was so nervous about she did no prep beyond getting trolleyed beforehand. The audience for the roast included "every single possible employer I could ever have had. It was horrific and it was entirely my own fault." She went waitressing for two years after that debacle, having pretty much drunk herself unemployable.

She shares a house with her daughter, Kate, and Kate's husband and their two young children, who call her Kui. She has her own space downstairs, which is "a riot of colour" that I would describe as the shrieking drag queen school of interior design. We run this by Kate, who says: "It's worse than that. That would be giving her a compliment."

She has a red feathered lampshade and a bright-orange jug and toaster and chairs upholstered in deep-green velvet. Of course she does. You can't imagine her opting for a beige life now, can you?

She is never happier than when she's down on her hands and knees with the kids, playing at being an ogre or a princess. It's no surprise to learn this. Playing with kids is what labradors live for.

She's blissfully happy again now. This is good to know. I'd say that she's nice, except that I'm not allowed to because "it's anodyne, isn't it? It's a bit like the terrible 'kind' word." After all, even golden labs have teeth.