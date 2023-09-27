The former reality star accused the royal of “whining, whinging [and] complaining.” Photos / Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has blasted “whinger” Prince Harry for portraying himself as a “victim”.

The 38-year-old star slammed the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, three months ago, and she’s now revisited her comments and explained she lashed out because she feels “a certain level of disappointment” with regard to the couple for stepping down from royal duties and Harry subsequently hitting out at the monarchy in his memoir Spare and accompanying interviews.

Speaking on her family’s podcast The Osbournes, she said: “I said he was a t***. I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change.”

“But then went down this, like, victim road instead. I get wanting to leave. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give “woe is me” stories about how difficult it was.”

Her brother Jack went on to criticise people for defending Harry and Meghan - who have children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, together - in the wake of Kelly’s original comments.

He added: “But the funny thing was, I don’t know if you looked at any of the comments from any of the articles, but it was amazing how many of these wokey American people were vehemently defending them. And you’re like, ‘Hang on a f****** second!’ "

Kelly's mother Sharon says she is a fan of the royals, but also thinks the monarchy needs to be “modernised”.

She said: “That’s because I’m old. I love it! Everybody’s human, we’re all human. They do a lot of good, but they’re human beings and they f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also.

“I think that it needs to be scaled down, and I do think that a lot of the pomp should go. It should be much more modernised, but I don’t think it should be stopped. It should be more modernised - they’ve got to stop with the silly hats and the capes.”

In her original rant, Osbourne branded Harry a “whining, whinging, complaining t***”.

The 38-year-old reality TV regular hit out at the royal, also 38, days after he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, had their multi-million-dollar Spotify deal axed.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Dusseldorf Invictus Games at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo / Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

She fumed on the I’ve Had It podcast: “Everybody’s life is f****** hard. I think Harry is a f****** t***, I do!

“He is whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s had mental problems, my life was so hard’ – everybody’s life was f****** hard!

“Everybody’s f****** life is hard.”

Referencing the scandal that erupted after Harry wore a Nazi soldier costume to a party in 2005, Kelly also blasted: “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f****** Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope ... No!”