Keisha Castle-Hughes shares wedding photos after marriage in New York

Keisha Castle-Hughes has tied the knot in New York.

The Kiwi actress has shared sweet snaps of the occasion on her Instagram account, showing her wearing a full-length floral dress.

According to the caption, Castle-Hughes wed on January 10 in New York.

The Whale Rider actress has been with her partner, Jimmy Uddo, for four years.

Uddo works in visual effects in the movie industry.

The Kiwi actress, who grew up in Auckland, lives in Los Angeles, where she continues to grow her acting career, including her recent role in the TV series "FBI: Most Wanted", where she plays Special Agent Hana Gibson.

She was previously married to DJ Jonathan Morrison, but the couple divorced in 2016.

Her daughter Felicity-Amore lives in New Zealand with her father, Bradley Hull, where she attends school. The actress makes regular trips to the country to see her daughter.