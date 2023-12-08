Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home burgled and gun stolen

Keanu Reeves' house has been targeted by a group of burglars. Photo / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves’ home has been targeted by burglars wearing ski masks.

The Hollywood actor’s property in Los Angeles was broken into in the early hours of Thursday morning by a group of masked thugs who were caught on security cameras smashing a window to gain access to the house and then making off with a firearm.

The raid came hours after cops were called to the house around 7pm on Wednesday evening to investigate after an anonymous phone call which reported a trespasser.

According to TMZ.com, officers of the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the property and conducted a search but left after finding nothing was amiss. They were then called back to the house around 1am after the gang smashed their way into the actor’s home and set off an alarm.

The website reports the burglars were seen on security footage wearing ski masks over their faces.

Keanu Reeves and partner Alexandra Grant. Photo / Getty Images

Keanu - known for playing hitman John Wick who hunts down a gang of burglars who broke into his house and killed his puppy - was not at home at the time of the incident and TMZ reports it’s unclear if anything else was taken apart from one firearm.

It comes a decade after The Matrix star came face-to-face with an intruder who broke into his home in the middle of the night.

Back in 2014, Keanu was woken by noises coming from his library and found a woman who told him she’d come to meet him. The actor is believed to have dealt with the situation calmly and contacted police who took the unnamed female into custody and booked her in for a psychiatric evaluation.

Three days later, Keanu had another similar situation to deal with when he found a naked woman swimming in his pool. He contacted authorities and was later granted a restraining order to keep her away from him and his property.