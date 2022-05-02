Kath and Kim in the famous kitchen, which is now partially demolished. Photo / Supplied

Kath & Kim has been the talk of the town.

As reports emerged on Monday that a reboot of the iconic Aussie sitcom could be announced within weeks – after 15 years off our screens – photos also emerged of the real life Melbourne home from the series being demolished.

Woman's Day has reported an official announcement of the rumoured reboot will be made later this month, with neighbours of the Patterson Lakes house telling the publication they had seen crew members visit in recent weeks.

"It was unimaginable neighbours could keep TV's biggest secret under wraps much longer," an unnamed source was quoted to have said.

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kim and Kath. Photo / Supplied

But TV Tonight has reported, with pictures, the house was being demolished on Monday with the whole structure expected to be destroyed within two weeks.

Dig Dig Demolition teased their work on social media, sharing a picture of a worker and Nine reporter Allan Raskall at the house, captioned: "Something a bit different and unusual is about to happen".

Raskall teased the demolition on his own Twitter, writing: "'Look at Moi'.. a piece of television history is soon to be no more! Am standing in the famous kitchen of the partially demolished 'Kath & Kim' house."

In 2019, the current owner of the Kath & Kim house invited the public to tour the home as a way to raise money for charity and give fans a last look before the house was radically renovated.

"We're changing a lot in the house, so it won't look the same on the inside or the outside," Joanne Kelly told Sunrise.

If the reboot rumours are true, the new series will not appear on free-to-air television but a streaming service next year.

Kath & Kim, which follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter duo in Melbourne's outer suburbs, had four seasons which aired between 2002 and 2007, first on the ABC and then on Channel 7.

However, the last time we saw the iconic characters, created and played by Jane Turner and Gina Riley, was in the film Kath and Kimderella in 2012.

The series and film is currently available to watch on Netflix, as well as the 2005 film Da Kath & Kim Code.

Comedian Magda Szubanski, who played Kim's friend Sharon Strzelecki, told the Kyle and Jackie O Show last year she did not think there should be a reboot.

"I think it should be off the table … because it holds such a special place in people's memories that you know, if we did a live show which was a best of or something like that that's different, but to actually try and do a whole new series – you can never capture that magic again," she said.

"I feel fine to go off and do Sharon stuff. We don't know that world of Sharon's world."