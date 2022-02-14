The couple were romantically linked and generated much media interest. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Fox has confirmed her split with Kanye West is official following their whirlwind and PDA-packed romance.

The pair were first seen together on New Year's Eve and have flooded social media and magazines with their outings and intimate photoshoots since.

However, after speculation over their relationship, reps for the Uncut Gems actress, 32, cleared things up, explaining that she is no longer dating the 44-year-old.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," they told In Touch.

Since the statement, Fox took to social media going into more detail in since-deleted Instagram Stories, calling out the Daily Mail for publishing photos suggesting she was crying over the break-up.

"I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!!" she captioned a screenshot of the article. "If anything I've been laughing more than before."

In another deleted Instagram story, Fox claimed that they are trying to paint her as a crying, heartbroken woman over her sudden split from West. "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do you guys think I am 12 years old?"

Fueling initial speculation, Fox recently liked a post from Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and removed all traces of West from her Instagram account.

Fox hit like on a post from the reality star where she shared a picture of herself in a jumpsuit and Balenciaga shades, shortly after Kanye had taken to his own Instagram account to lament not being at the Super Bowl with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their four children.

Kanye had written: "I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W (sic)."

It is unclear when Julia deleted Kanye from her Instagram posts, but she is also now not following him on the platform.

Julia Fox and Kanye West out and about in Greenwich Village, New York. Photo / Getty Images

A few days ago, it was reported the pair's romance had "cooled off" because they live so far away from one another.

A source said: "Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard.

"They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Kanye's Super Bowl Instagram post came after he exploded at comedian Pete Davidson on the social media platform, making claims about his ex-wife's new boyfriend.

He called the Saturday Night Live star a "d***head" and shared a screenshot of Davidson's private text to him, reports the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old comedian had texted the rapper: "I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

Kanye shared a pantsless snap of Davidson with Machine Gun Kelly, writing: "No you will never meet my children."

He also posted saying he had "no comment" on a rumour that Ariana Grande had ended her engagement to Davidson for allegedly sending intimate photos of the pair to her ex Mac Miller before his death in 2018.

And the rapper seemed particularly outraged that Davidson, who is in the process of lasering off his tattoos, once had his "hero" Hillary Clinton inked on his calf.

"When I tag people I'm just putting together the web. There are a group of people who run media and the election. Thank god for free speech," Kanye claimed.