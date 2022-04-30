Kanye West was kicked off Instagram after abusive posts targeting his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West is "working on himself" amid the divorce drama with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper was married to reality star Kardashian, 41, from 2014 to 2022.

Their messy divorce has included social media rows regarding their children, but he is now reportedly trying to "disconnect" from the drama.

A source said: "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim."

The Skims founder - who has who has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband - had been subject to a torrent of abuse on Instagram from the "Donda" rapper when he implied she had stopped "allowing" him to see their children after the divorce.

He went on to release a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The insider explained West was now "taking care" of himself and would be "removing himself from all the craziness" after making his family his number one priority.

The source told EOnline: "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness.

"He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

It comes just a month after it was alleged West had informed Kardashian he was "going away" to get help and would be stepping back from the spotlight "for the sake of the kids".

A source said at the time: "Kanye told Kim that he's going away to get help. For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better for the sake of their kids."