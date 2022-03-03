Kanye West - who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - recently apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West decapitates and buries Pete Davidson in his shocking music video for the track Eazy.

The controversial rapper, 44, unleashed the horrific promo just hours after a judge declared his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is dating comedian Davidson, legally single.

The star - who legally changed his name to Ye - raps: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

In the dark video, West kidnaps the Saturday Night Live star, throws a bag over his head and ties him up, and carries the clay sculpture head of Pete in the violent animation.

Pete Davidson depicted in Kanye West's video for new song Eazy. Photo / Instagram

This week a judge granted Kardashian's request to restore her single status and she's once again using her maiden name.

West recently declared he wants "payback" and continues to take aim at Davidson, 28, on social media, but has insisted he's not harassing the star.

He recently posted a throwback snap of the comedian joking about his mental health struggles on Saturday Night Live. In the image, Davidson is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Kanye 2006 Again".

The skit also made fun of West's friendship with former US President Donald Trump.

West - who refers to Davidson as "Skete" - wrote on Instagram: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)".

He wrote: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

However, he insisted "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)"

In the skit, Davidson performed an impression of the rap star. The comedian said: "This is the real me. I am off the meds, take 'em, no shame in the medicine game."

West - who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - recently apologised for "harassing" Kardashian on social media.

West deleted all of his recent posts about his estranged wife and said he was "learning in real time".

Alongside a photo of himself on stage, West - who married Kardashian in 2014 - wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative

professionals, organisers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. (sic)"