Kanye West has threatened to pull out of Coachella in latest Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West has lashed out at Billie Eilish in his latest Instagram post.

The rapper shared with his Instagram followers that he will be pulling out of Coachella unless fellow act, Billie Eilish apologises for her comments regarding Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy late last year.

Eilish recently stopped one of her shows after noticing a fan couldn't breathe properly and directed medical staff to tend to the concert-goer before saying, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going", in what fans have interpreted as a dig at Travis Scott.

Audience members were said to erupt into cheers but not everyone was so appreciative. The young singer/songwriter has caught the attention of the "Stronger" rapper who has demanded she apologise before he perform at Coachella in April.

West started by saying "come on Billie we love you", following on with "please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives".

The rapper continued to claim "Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage", before ending the post by demanding the "Bad Guy" singer apologise.

"I need Billie to apologise before I perform."

Travis Scott was replaced by the "lovely" singer after the Astroworld tragedy last year but West announced in his Instagram post that Scott will still be attending the festival alongside him.

In a since deleted comment, Eilish struck back at the Yeezy designer saying, "literally never said a thing about Travis, was just helping a fan".

The Donda rapper's latest blast comes days after he removed all traces of his family from his Instagram account.

The rapper has been locked in a public row with his estranged wife for the past few weeks, criticising the Skims founder for letting their 8-year-old daughter North use TikTok without his permission, alleging she had kidnapped their 4-year-old daughter Chicago and even claiming she accused him of putting a hit on her.

In her first public statement responding to West's claims, Kardashian hit back insisting she is the "main provider and caregiver" for their children.

The couple filed for divorce in early 2021 and are both seen to be dating new people.