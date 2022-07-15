Kanye West is facing a growing number of lawsuits. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West is being sued for US$7 million (NZ$11m).

The 45-year-old artist has been hit with a lawsuit by Phantom Labs - who worked on multiple projects with Kanye from June 2021 to March 2022 - and the production company claims West promised payment but never delivered.

Phantom Labs worked with West on four weeks of his Sunday Service, a listening event for his album Donda 2, the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake in Los Angeles, and preparation for his axed 2022 Coachella performance.

TMZ reports that by February 2022, West had racked up US$6 million in expenses with the company and Phantom Labs were hit with a further US$1.1 million bill after he pulled out of his planned Coachella performance, two weeks before the festival.

The company's attorney Howard King said West and his team initially started making payments but soon stopped and the fees piled up.

The rapper and producer had originally planned to use the reported US$9 million he was set to make from Coachella to pay the company but after he pulled out of the festival, that plan was abandoned.

The news comes after it was revealed West is being sued by fashion archivist David Casavant for not returning 13 out of 49 pieces of clothing he rented in March 2020. West is being hit with a bill for US$221,000 in unpaid rental fees and US$195,000 to replace the missing 13 "rare, esteemed pieces".