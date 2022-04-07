Kanye pulled out of performing at the music festival at the last minute. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West's staggering Coachella pay cheque has been revealed after he pulled out of the music festival at the last minute.

And his replacement, The Weeknd, reportedly threatened to pull out if he didn't receive the same amount, reports the New York Post.

West, who is reportedly seeking treatment for mental health struggles amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, was set to rake in US$10.6 million ($15.2m) as well as US$660,000 ($947,845) in production fees.

The festival's organisers announced earlier this week that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia would be taking the rapper's place on Sunday, April 17 and Sunday, April 24.

A source told the New York Post, "The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye's top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye's money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.

"Even after Coachella announced the new line-up on Wednesday, a deal wasn't in place for The Weeknd, who threatened to pull out at an hour's notice if he didn't get the same deal as Kanye.

"Finally, on Wednesday — faced with the prospect of a second headline act pulling out of Coachella at the last minute — Anschutz's company caved and agreed to pay The Weeknd the same money."

The sum is the standard for headliners at the festival. Ariana Grande was paid US$10.6 million in 2019, while Beyonce was said to take home between US$10.6 million and US$16 million ($22m) in 2018, Billboard reports.

The Weeknd is tipped to replace Kanye at the festival. Photo / Getty Images

Representatives for both West and the Weeknd did not return multiple calls for comment.

West bailed on the festival on Monday, less than two weeks ahead of the festival, because he "wants to get help" amid his divorce.

He was suspended from Instagram and banned from performing at the Grammys after publicly attacking his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

A source confirmed to the New York Post that Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner, was "supposed to be joining West on stage".

"Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him.

"Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete; he wants to get help."

West has reportedly promised not to make "any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements" while he is "away getting better".